J.T. Miller is placed on the injured list (after criticizing his own fans)

After his team's loss to the Blue Jackets last night, J.T. Miller criticized his own fans.

He blamed the fans, saying they failed to bring the energy needed to help the team on the ice. He didn't like seeing the fans boo the team when the score was 4-0 for the Jackets in the first period… and Miller wanted to send a message to those who came out to see the game at Madison Square Garden.

Reminder: the guy wears the “C” on his jersey in New York. And usually, when a captain comes out publicly to say that… it's not unanimously accepted. That said, we learned today that Miller has been placed on the injured list by his club due to an “upper-body injury.” However, he played for almost twenty minutes (19:23) during the game and didn't really look like a player who was uncomfortable on the ice. Is it just me, or does this seem like a strange situation?

The Rangers have placed J.T. Miller on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. It is a new injury, I'm told. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 3, 2026

Things really haven't been working out since J.T. Miller arrived in the Big Apple.

Miller was acquired by the Blue Shirts on January 31, 2025. Since then, the team has a record of 38-43-11… which is good for 29th place in the National League (out of 32).

You can't make this stuff up, right?

It's safe to say that J.T. Miller's experience in New York is turning out to be a real disaster.

But now… I wonder what will happen to him with the Rangers going forward.

Is he really injured? Did the team “invent” an injury to get him out of the spotlight after his comments to the club's fans?

These are the questions that need to be asked…

