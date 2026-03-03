It’s over for Kyler Murray in Arizona

It's a real earthquake shaking the Arizona desert: the adventure between the Arizona Cardinals and their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, has officially come to an end.

After months of speculation about the franchise's future, management has made its decision. The club intends to release the 28-year-old quarterback as early as next week, unless a last-minute trade is completed by March 11.

This outcome marks the end of an era that began in 2019, when Murray was selected first overall in the draft. Despite flashes of brilliance and https://caucusfootball.com/2026/03/02/rumors-intensify-around-maxx-crosby/”>exceptional athletic talent, the team's inability to advance in the playoffs and the player's repeated injuries ultimately wore down the organization's patience.

An emotional farewell on social media before a new beginning

Anticipating the official announcement, Kyler Murray took the lead by posting an emotional message on the X platform. In this open letter, he thanked Glendale fans for their unwavering support and the organization that gave him his start in the NFL. This farewell confirms that the point of no return has been reached.

Now, all eyes are on the trade market. Several teams in need of a dynamic quarterback may be tempted by the two-time Pro Bowl participant's profile, although his hefty contract remains a major obstacle. If no trade partner emerges before the March 11 deadline, Murray will become one of the most coveted free agents in the league. For the Cardinals, this radical move signals the beginning of a complete rebuild, clearing the way for a new face to lead Arizona's offense into the future.

