Michael Hage must be feeling stressed right now.

I don't think the Canadiens want to trade him—not at all, in fact. But as time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that the young prospect may never play for the Habs.

Hage is included in every trade proposal to bring Robert Thomas to Montreal.

New episode of Mathias and the Snake! – How far would you go to get Robert Thomas? Thanks to our presenting partner Mise-o-Jeu Thanks to our partner Fenplast, a local company!@mathiasbrunet @PAGirard #snake #simonboisvert #habs #ch #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/YDooZdqtmO — Mathias et le Serpent (@MathiasSerpent) March 3, 2026

That said, because the Canadiens like Hage and because the prices are exorbitant on the trade market to get a guy like Thomas, the chances of Hage staying with the organization he grew up with are good. They're not 100%, but they're pretty good.

Many #GoHabsGo fans are weary of including Michael Hage in a trade package for Robert Thomas, and it's not hard to see why…@TonyMarinaro: ” I think Hage could end up being better than Thomas.” #thesickpodcast @EricEngels pic.twitter.com/BJ3hhcV3Oe — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 3, 2026

That said, the Blues are increasingly likely to trade Thomas. And until proven otherwise, Montreal is a very real destination for the center.

But does that mean it's a good thing to see the Habs in the derby?

Renaud Lavoie, who discussed the case this morning on BPM Sports, seemed genuinely puzzled as to why the Habs would want him.

The journalist said this:

“If Robert Thomas is on the market, it's because there's a problem with him.” – Renaud Lavoie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BPM Sports (@bpmsportsradio)

Thomas isn't a bad guy, according to Lavoie. But is he the hardest worker in the world? He's not cut from the same cloth as Brendan Gallagher, for example.

Does Renaud Lavoie have any idea what the Canadiens' vision is on this issue, given that he speaks with management on a regular basis? It's not impossible.

Even though Robert Thomas is still young and the Habs would most likely not trade Nick Suzuki if they were in the Blues' position, I think that given the price Thomas could fetch, trading him makes sense.

He may be under contract until 2031, but the Blues won't be competitive until the final years of the center's contract—in the best-case scenario. So trading him makes a lot of sense to me…regardless of what the Blues have against him.

But let's be honest: if the Canadiens were to start a rebuilding process now, as they did four years ago, trading Nick Suzuki would be the right thing to do. Right?

It's worth noting that Thomas won two junior titles and a Stanley Cup in 2019.

Nick Suzuki's respect for Macklin Celebrini. The two will face off tonight after winning Olympic silver together.

