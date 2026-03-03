“I hear Calgary is interested in Arber Xhekaj.”

Arber Xhekaj missed the Canadiens' last game.

He was left out by Martin St-Louis and will be again tonight when the Habs face the Sharks in San Jose.

That said, with the National Hockey League trade deadline just a few days away, we're hearing that his name is being mentioned in certain rumors. At least, if we're to believe recent comments by journalist Herb Zurkowsky…

According to Zurkowsky, the Calgary Flames are interested in the Sheriff. We know that the Flames are likely to enter a rebuilding phase, and Arber, who is young, could help the club get back on its feet in the coming years.

And let's remember that this isn't the first time we've seen his name linked to the Flames…

I'm hearing Calgary has an interest in #Habs' defenseman Arber Xhekaj — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) March 3, 2026

The Canadiens have always liked Arber Xhekaj because players like him are hard to come by in the big leagues.

But at the same time, it's not as if he's been able to find a way to be consistent in the Canadiens' lineup. He has never been able to cement his place in the top six, and now that he is 25, it's fair to wonder if he has reached his ceiling as a hockey player.

We also know that the Canadiens would like to get their hands on a defenseman who can help the club right now. That's not necessarily the case with Arber, and if he has good value on the market right now, maybe it's time for Kent Hughes to take advantage of it to maximize that value.

Is a guy like Zach Whitecloud, who has already attracted the interest of the Canadiens, be part of a deal with Arber?

Seeing the defenseman leave would hurt some people because we know he is well-liked in the city. But if it allows the Canadiens to be even better after bringing in another player who has what it takes to play important minutes… so be it.

Clearly, this is something to keep a close eye on in the coming hours and days.

