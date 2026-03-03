Freddy Peralta: The Mets must step out of their comfort zone to sign him

David Stearns, who has long been at the top of the pyramid in Milwaukee, has acquired Freddy Peralta twice in his career. The first time, the pitcher was a prospect and the Brewers went after him. And recently, as president of the Mets, Stearns got his hands on the pitcher, who is in the final year of his contract.

Peralta was happy to be in New York, a city he loves. Stearns was happy to be able to hand the keys to the rotation to a pitcher he has complete confidence in.

So quickly, the question came to the surface: when will there be a contract extension?

The Mets and Peralta want to wait, to give the pitcher time to settle in. But in reality, since the club has no choice but to try to keep him, Steve Cohen has money, and the player really loves the city, it seems natural that a potential deal will be announced one day.

Will it be a four-year contract worth $28 million per year, or $112 million in total? Those are the projections from The Athletic, anyway… but I see him asking for more than four years.

Freddy Peralta already seems at home with the Mets. Will it be a long-term one? https://t.co/shGrBDNk2Z — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 2, 2026

The question is whether the Mets are willing to step outside their comfort zone and offer a pitcher who will be 31 next year such a large contract.

And when I say the Mets, I mean… David Stearns, who is conservative in his contracts.

That's currently the main sticking point in all this. But will Peralta, who is unlikely to give the Mets a big discount as he has done in Milwaukee in recent years, get his price?

After all, he knows the Mets can't afford to do without him…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.