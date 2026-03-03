Fifteen student-athletes in football receive scholarships

15 young footballers honored by the Accès Nouvelle Génération program

Football Québec is celebrating some excellent news: 15 student-athletes in soccer are among the recipients of the 4th edition of the Accès Nouvelle Génération program. Thanks to this initiative led by the Aléo Foundation, a total of $130,000 in scholarships and services was awarded to 65 promising young talents across the province.

This program aims to support athletes' academic and athletic success by offering them concrete financial support, as well as structured guidance to help them balance their studies and performance. The presence of 15 soccer representatives in this cohort demonstrates the vitality and exceptional future of the sport in Quebec.

Among the recipients, several young people are exclusively involved in soccer, while others also excel in disciplines such as track and field, basketball, and futsal. This versatility illustrates the richness of athletic development among young people and their commitment to excelling on several fronts.

The amounts awarded range from $1,500 to $2,000, providing valuable assistance at a key moment in their journey. In addition to financial support, recipients have access to support services that promote their personal and academic development.

By highlighting these 15 promising Quebec soccer players, Football Québec is recognizing not only their talent, but also their discipline and determination.

The Accès Nouvelle Génération program continues to play a major role in building the next generation of sports leaders in Quebec. Congratulations to all the recipients for this well-deserved distinction.

