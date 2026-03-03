Doping: Jurickson Profar faces one-year suspension

Some people never learn from their mistakes.

Last year, Jurickson Profar missed half the season after failing a drug test. As you can imagine, this hurt the Braves.

But now the former top prospect, who took off late in his career, has been caught again. Now we understand why he's been playing better since 2024, don't we?

The Braves' star hitter faces, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, a one-year suspension, or 162 games. Things are looking bad for him.

BREAKING: Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time, sources told ESPN. News free at ESPN: https://t.co/Od2Cht2QUO — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2026

He will not be able to participate in the World Baseball Classic, the regular season, or the playoffs. He will also not receive the $15 million he was promised as part of his three-year, $42 million contract, which runs from 2025 to 2027.

He will therefore miss his entire second year in Atlanta after missing half the season in 2025. His “love of the game” has once again led him to cheat… and for many people, that's not going to fly.

Will the man who was supposed to be the DH (I imagine the two catchers will now share more time as the designated hitter) be back in Atlanta in 2027? Because at this point, the club must be tired of him letting his teammates down. They were counting on him in Atlanta.

Some people will never learn.

