Marc-Olivier Cook
Deadline: Let’s keep an eye on Emmett Croteau, the Montreal Canadiens’ rising star
As the National League trade deadline approaches, there are players being targeted for possible trades.

But we also know that sometimes, guys come out of nowhere and get traded. And there may be one on the Montreal Canadiens.

Who is it?

In fact, in a tweet, Kevin Weekes mentioned that Emmett Croteau is a name to potentially keep an eye on. He's a Habs prospect who was drafted in the sixth round (2022) and has been playing in the NCAA for three years. But it's Croteau's performance this season that could make him attractive to other teams, as Kevin Weekes mentions.

It's true that Croteau has stood out since the start of the NCAA season. After all, his statistics speak for themselves:

  • 11-4-4 record
  • 2.13 goals-against average
  • Save percentage of .914

These are definitely the numbers of a goalie with great potential. And what makes it even more interesting is when you consider that he was also really solid last year at the college level:

  • 13-4-0 record
  • 2.10 goals-against average
  • .903 save percentage

We'll see if the Canadiens are able to use him in a trade. But if Kevin Weekes tweeted about it, maybe it's because he knows something… and that's what makes this story so intriguing.

Even Marco D'Amico indicated in a tweet that there was interest in the goalie from all corners of the league…


