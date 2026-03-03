Concordia Stingers kick off summer camp

The Concordia 2026 Summer Soccer Camp offers a comprehensive development experience for young athletes aged 8 to 13.

Organized by the soccer program at Concordia University, this camp focuses on structured, safe, and motivating coaching to help each participant progress technically and personally. Coached by qualified and passionate coaches, the young players will work on the essential basics of soccer: speed, agility, coordination, and technical execution. Each session is designed to improve speed, explosiveness, and efficiency on the field, regardless of position. The teaching approach also emphasizes fundamental values such as respect, discipline, team spirit, and leadership.

The camp will take place from July 6 to 10, 2026, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Concordia Sports Complex, located in Montreal's N.D.G. neighborhood. All football positions are welcome, allowing young people to hone their specific skills while discovering the different facets of the game.

The price is set at $325 + tax until April 5. Starting April 6, the cost will increase to $385 + tax. Each registration includes an official camp jersey.

Concordia's 2026 Summer Football Camp is a unique opportunity for young enthusiasts to experience an enriching week in a program recognized for its excellence, while developing skills that will serve them well beyond the field.

