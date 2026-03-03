Bryce Harper came within a hair’s breadth of signing with the Giants.

The relationship between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies is not at its best right now, with the team's president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, questioning whether his protégé still belongs in MLB's elite.

This may have made Harper rethink his decision to choose the Phillies in 2019, because during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, which had traveled to Arizona to prepare for the U.S. team's run at the next World Baseball Classic, he reflected on the moment he left the Washington Nationals.

It came down to the Phillies and the San Francisco Giants. It was close. What killed me was that Bruce Bochy was retiring. He's the greatest of all time.

Admittedly, Harper's decision to go to Philadelphia worked out very well for him, as he became a fan favorite and won the MVP award in 2021. A year later, he also led his club to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

“It came down to the Phillies and the Giants…It was close, but Bruce Bochy was retiring.” @bryceharper3 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TYsdVpqXhO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

It's interesting to wonder what would have become of the 33-year-old if he had landed in the Bay Area. Especially with a guy like Bochy in the dugout, who had won three World Series titles with the Giants before retiring after the 2018 season following three consecutive losing campaigns. Harper is now looking ahead, having joined Mark DeRosa's U.S. team for the World Baseball Classic and seeking revenge for the 2023 loss to Japan. With guys like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh in the lineup, Dombrowski will be able to assess whether his player is still among the elite in Manfred's league.

