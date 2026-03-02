When Patrik Laine shuts down a member of the media on social media

Everyone knows about Patrik Laine. We know that the Finn is living on borrowed time with the Canadiens.

Kent Hughes and his agent are talking to other teams to see if it's possible that someone might want to take on the Finn's contract for the rest of the season.

And when I say take his contract, I obviously mean 50% of his contract… and a little sweetener to help the Habs get rid of Montreal's top scorer. After all, he's not exactly the most sought-after guy, let's say.

David Pagnotta: Re Patrik Laine: There have been a number of teams that have been kicking the tires on him, including LA although I don't believe there's a fit

While we wonder whether Laine will be traded, everyone understands that this must be a difficult situation for him and his loved ones.

Laine is not afraid to open up about his mental health under normal circumstances, and we have to assume that the current situation is not putting him in the best frame of mind right now.

Never mind that, Patrik Laine just made a mistake: publicly responding to one of his detractors on social media for all to see.

That's not like him.

Marc Dumont, speaking about Laine, said in a video clip from the Sick Podcast that the Canadiens' #92 was possibly the worst player in the NHL at even strength.

Not only did the Canadiens player like the post, but he also responded in a silly way to the man who was fired by the Canadiens back in the day.

How's your game going, man? – Patrik Laine to Marc Dumont

Being criticized is part of the game. Even though Laine has been getting a lot of it lately (and it can't be easy to deal with), he needs to keep his cool online. And in this case, he didn't.

The Canadiens can't be happy about this right now. None of this is good for the club, as it reminds everyone that the Laine situation is a problem for the Canadiens.

Let's hope this issue is resolved soon…

– All the better if it can help the CH.

Nick Suzuki believes he returned from the Olympics an even better player.

His performances this week provided strong evidence of exactly that.

More on the captain, here὇

— That's one way of (not) looking at it, I guess.

If your team is in danger of losing in OT just turn the lights off and act like nothing happened

— Wow.

— BarDown (@BarDown) March 2, 2026