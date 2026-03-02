Three games to watch during the World Baseball Classic

This week, on Thursday to be precise, the World Baseball Classic will get underway.

The WBC teams are divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. This means that every game is crucial and could determine a team's fate in the tournament.

So, here are three preliminary round matchups to watch in the coming days. Starting with the showdown between Japan and South Korea on Saturday, March 7.

All eyes will be on the Land of the Rising Sun as the Japanese team seeks to repeat its 2023 exploits with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading the way.

For its part, South Korea will try to return to its 2009 form, when it lost in the final of the event to Japan. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and right-handed pitcher Woo-suk Go will be the headliners.

A second game not to be missed is the one between Canada and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, March 10. In a very competitive group that also includes Cuba, Colombia, and Panama, this could prove to be a turning point, especially for Canada.

Led by Josh Naylor and three Quebecers in the infield, the Canadians will try to take advantage of a weaker Puerto Rican team than in the past to sneak into the top two spots in the group.

Finally, the matchup between the United States and Mexico on Monday, March 9, will also be one to watch. With Tarik Skubal making only one start against Great Britain, it will be interesting to see how manager Mark DeRosa manages Paul Skenes in this game.

Mexico, for its part, will try to counter the power of the United States with some solid players such as Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran, and Alejandro Kirk.

Get ready to tune in.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.