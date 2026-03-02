Things have been going really well for Logan Mailloux since returning from the break.

Logan Mailloux is not having a stellar first season in St. Louis. The defenseman has played 45 games since the start of the season and has scored twice, in addition to adding two assists.

Four points in 45 games for a defenseman who is best known for his offensive style is not exceptional. He is also -19 so far this season…

That said, things have been going really well for him since the break. Mailloux has averaged 20:03 of ice time over the past three games and found the back of the net against the Minnesota Wild last night. Meanwhile, Zachary Bolduc is struggling in Montreal, having not scored since December 23. That's a long time.

Mailloux is +4 over his past four games, and is now hitting 20 minutes TOI per game. Meanwhile Bolduc is a healthy scratch. I guess that St. Louis won the trade?

(This is a satirical post that pokes fun at judging trades too early)

— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) March 2, 2026

Obviously, the point of this article is not to say that the Blues won the trade. Nor is it to say that the Canadiens made a mistake in sending Mailloux to St. Louis and that Kent Hughes should be considered a fool.

But still. Seeing the roles reversed in this way just goes to show how quickly things can change in the National Hockey League.

Let's not forget that at the beginning of the season, Bolduc was filling the net in Montreal. And Mailloux was literally a nuisance to his club… because he simply didn't look like an NHL defenseman. He was even sent down to the American Hockey League in early November because the Blues weren't satisfied with his performance…

That said, it's up to Bolduc to take matters into his own hands and regain the confidence he had a few months ago. He's not playing the same way he did at the start of the season because his role keeps changing in the lineup… but it's still up to him to find a way to help the Canadiens on the ice, as Mailloux is doing right now in St. Louis.

The Quebec native has the talent to do it.

In a nutshell

— That would be fun!

50 goals for Cole Caufield? pic.twitter.com/4mMijzFTlE — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 2, 2026

— Too easy.

We're going to have to start calling this move the “McTavish” now. He's 9/13 in career shootout attempts and that 69.2% success rate is second all-time in NHL history (min. 10 shootout attempts)! pic.twitter.com/pfZfEcSPCH — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2026

— I like the fit.

– Nice.