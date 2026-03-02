The Chiefs just saved $20 million.

The axe has fallen in Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs have officially informed right tackle> The Kansas City Chiefs have officially informed right tackle Jawaan Taylor that he will be released before the start of the new season. data-index-in-node=”114″>Jawaan Taylor that he would be released before the start of the new NFL season, unless a last-minute trade partner emerges. This information, initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, marks a major shift in the defending champions' summer strategy. For the organization led by Brett Veach, this move is primarily financial. By parting ways with Taylor, the Chiefs are realizing a substantial savings of $20 million on their payroll. This breathing room is crucial for the team to get back under the salary cap before the March 11 deadline.

Remember that Kansas City started the offseason with a colossal deficit of $57 million above the allowed limit. To wipe out this debt, management did not hesitate to take drastic measures: releasing veteran Mike Danna and restructuring Patrick Mahomes' astronomical contract. The departure of Taylor, who still had one year left on his $80 million contract signed in 2023, is part of this austerity plan.

Between collective success and indiscipline on the field

Despite his direct contribution to the Super Bowl victory in his first year with the team, Jawaan Taylor's record remains mixed. While his pass-protecting skills stabilized the offensive line, his indiscipline became a burden. With 49 penalties in 45 games, he holds the unfortunate record for the most penalized offensive lineman in the league during that period.

To fill the void on the right side, the Chiefs are not starting from scratch. Veteran Jaylon Moore is expected to inherit the starting position. With a new two-year contract worth $30 million, Moore will have the daunting task of protecting Mahomes' blind side while delivering a cleaner performance than his predecessor.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.