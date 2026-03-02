The Blues are asking for Michael Hage in exchange for Robert Thomas.

The Canadiens will try to improve between now and Friday, the NHL trade deadline.

Will they pull off a big deal? We don't know.

What we do know, however, is that the club is looking into a few options. And according to the latest reports, Kent Hughes is monitoring Robert Thomas's situation in St. Louis.

This is what we learn from a recent article by Marco D'Amico (RG Media). The Canadiens are among the teams “in the mix” to acquire the talented player's services, but there's a problem. Kent Hughes is a little skeptical about the price to pay, as the Blues want the equivalent of four first-round picks in return for Thomas.

According to D'Amico, Michael Hage is a player targeted by Doug Armstrong… and that could also dampen Hughes' enthusiasm.