The Blues are asking for Michael Hage in exchange for Robert Thomas.
The Canadiens will try to improve between now and Friday, the NHL trade deadline.
Will they pull off a big deal? We don't know.
What we do know, however, is that the club is looking into a few options. And according to the latest reports, Kent Hughes is monitoring Robert Thomas's situation in St. Louis.
This is what we learn from a recent article by Marco D'Amico (RG Media). The Canadiens are among the teams “in the mix” to acquire the talented player's services, but there's a problem. Kent Hughes is a little skeptical about the price to pay, as the Blues want the equivalent of four first-round picks in return for Thomas.
According to D'Amico, Michael Hage is a player targeted by Doug Armstrong… and that could also dampen Hughes' enthusiasm.
Sources indicate that the #GoHabsGo are one of the interested teams circling around Robert Thomas.
That being said, the price set by Doug Armstrong is too high for the Habs at this time. The Blues reportedly want Michael Hage in any package for Thomas. https://t.co/GOp9eeQdP7
We all know that the Canadiens are very fond of Michael Hage.
The club moved up in the draft to select him in 2024, and we know that the player has a tremendous sense of belonging to the organization because he grew up as a fan of the team… and seeing the young player progress, it's clear that the Canadiens would have a hard time trading him. That said, it's important to note that D'Amico's article also states that the CH is not among the most aggressive clubs in the Thomas file. Instead, he mentions the Wings and the Mammoth as the two teams to watch right now because there is a lot of interest in Detroit and Utah for the center. But knowing that the Canadiens are in the running is still interesting.
In a way, it doesn't surprise me because we know that Hughes isn't afraid to talk to other teams in order to improve his team (after all, we've seen him do it several times in the past) and because the GM has been planning toget a top-6 player for a long time, but still.
It does pique my curiosity, though. Because getting a player like Robert Thomas would be truly spectacular. But let's be honest: if it happens, some fans will probably be disappointed because the price to pay would be huge…
