The Alouettes sign former NFL receiver

Spring cleaning continues for the Montreal Alouettes.

The Montreal organization officially announced on Monday the addition of an important piece to its offensive unit: American wide receiver Sean Ryan. The agreement, which binds the 27-year-old athlete to the city for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, confirms the club's desire to diversify its aerial targets.

A Philadelphia native, Ryan arrives in Quebec with an impressive background acquired in the best American university programs. After getting his start at Temple University in 2018, he really took off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Between 2019 and 2021, he established himself as a constant threat, totaling 399 yards and three touchdowns in his final campaign in West Virginia.

The newcomer concluded his academic career at Rutgers in 2022, where he maintained a remarkable efficiency average with 440 yards gained on just 26 receptions. This raw talent did not go unnoticed south of the border, as Sean Ryan spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens organization in the NFL.

Quarterback changes: James Morgan released

Along with this promising signing, the Alouettes' management made a necessary adjustment to its roster. The team announced that it has released quarterback James Morgan. This move suggests a restructuring of the hierarchy behind center, setting the stage for increased competition during the upcoming training camp.

The arrival of Ryan, a physical and athletic receiver, should add a new dimension to the head coach's playbook. His ability to catch contested balls and his experience in the professional NFL environment make him a serious candidate to become one of the starting quarterback's favorite targets this season.

