Rumors intensify around Maxx Crosby

NFL insider names Bears fit: the rumor is causing quite a stir in the NFL.

According to several analyses reported in the United States, the Chicago Bears would be among the ideal destinations to welcome a true defensive star if a major trade were to materialize.

The name at the center of discussions is Myles Garrett, defensive pillar of the Cleveland Browns and one of the most dominant pass rushers of his generation. At 30, Garrett remains an impact player capable of instantly transforming a defensive unit. However, his imposing contract and market value make any trade complex, but not impossible.

In the recently published analysis, the idea that Chicago is a good fit is based on several strategic factors. First, the Bears' salary situation would give them some leeway to absorb a major contract. Second, the organization is looking to take the next step in its rebuilding process.

The addition of a player of Garrett's caliber would solidify an already competitive defense and accelerate the team's overall progress. In a tough NFC North division, acquiring an elite pass rusher could make all the difference in key matchups late in the season.

For now, this is just speculation from analysts, notably Bill Barnwell, but this type of projection is generally based on concrete parameters: team needs, contract structure, and competitive window.

Even though the Browns have not officially opened the door to a trade, the mere mention of a scenario involving Myles Garrett is enough to ignite the market. For Chicago, the price to pay would be high: draft picks, promising young players, or a combination of both.

The question therefore remains a strategic one. Are the Bears willing to accelerate their competitive timeline by sacrificing some of their future capital? Or will they prefer to continue with a more gradual build?

In any case, the mention of Chicago as a credible destination shows that the team is now seen as a serious player in major NFL discussions. And if the rumors persist, the situation could evolve quickly.

