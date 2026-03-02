Rumor Corner: There was interest in KK before the Olympic break.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been playing in Carolina for several years now.

And… he has been talked about as a trade chip for the Hurricanes for several years now. He has never lived up to expectations there, and the club would like to find a way to get rid of him.

With his contract ($4.82 million until 2029-30), it may be more complicated.

That said, there is a glaring lack of centers available on the market, and that could help the Canes send him elsewhere. According to Frank Seravalli, there was even some action surrounding KK's name before the Olympic break…

Frank Seravalli: Re Jesperi Kotkaniemi: The Hurricanes had some action on him prior to the trade freeze; right now the only way they're moving him is if they can find a clear upgrade at center – Frankly Hockey (2/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 2, 2026

At the right price, maybe a club might be interested in getting him out of Carolina. He's still “young” at 25 and he can bring certain things to the ice.

But again, it's his contract that's the sticking point. And that's what, in my opinion, scares other teams that might be considering this idea…

Vincent Trocheck's intentions are clear

Vincent Trocheck is an interesting player. He just won a gold medal at the Olympics and is one of the league's best two-way centers.

But with the trade deadline just a few days away, he has made his feelings clear… saying that Western clubs are on his list of teams he does not want to be traded to.

The guy wants to stay in the East, to put it another way.

Just had a good, open conversation with Vincent Trocheck, who very much realizes a trade could be coming. He said winning is a priority for his next destination and he confirmed that he prefers to stay east. “It's no secret. (West teams) are on my no-trade list.” #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) March 2, 2026

This could complicate Chris Drury's job a little.

Trocheck certainly has great value on the market… but if he doesn't want to play for a Western club, the decision is his. It's worth noting that he has a no-move clause and can compile a list of 12 teams he doesn't want to play for.

His case is likely to become more important in the coming days. But for now, we know what he wants ahead of the trade deadline.

The Wings, a club to watch in the East

The Detroit Red Wings want to make a big move. They would like to get their hands on a quality center, which is why they are being very aggressive in the Robert Thomas case.

But there's another name that's getting a lot of attention in Michigan right now, according to Bruce Garrioch, and that'sElias Pettersson. And it makes sense, a lot of sense, in my mind…

Bruce Garrioch: Keep an eye on Canucks forward Elias Pettersson; We're told the Red Wings have been aggressive in their pursuit – Ottawa Citizen (2/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 2, 2026

Pettersson needs a fresh start. He hasn't been the same for two years and seems to be struggling a bit on the ice.

On the other hand, we know how successful Europeans can be in Detroit. He could join his compatriot, Lucas Raymond, who has become the face of the franchise in recent years.

The Wings have the assets to make a move, too. Seeing them acquire Pettersson would be bad news for the Canadiens, given that the Wings are also in the Atlantic Division… but it would still be a nice addition to Detroit.

