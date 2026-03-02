Rumor corner: Avalanche joins CH in race for Nazem Kadri

For a while now, it has seemed that Nazem Kadri's days in Calgary are numbered. With the Flames going nowhere this season, the idea of seeing the veteran leave is gaining traction.

And in a market where many teams are looking for help at center, Kadri has plenty to offer clubs.

We know that the Habs are among the teams that, to some extent, have their noses in the file, but they're not alone. The Hurricanes and Stars, among others, are also in the mix.

And now, according to Elliotte Friedman, there are people who expect Kadri to ultimately be traded to the Avalanche.

That would be a return to Colorado for him.

Elliotte Friedman: On TNT on Sunday they asked me about Nazem Kadri and Colorado, and I'm like, I'm not sure that's gonna work; someone texted me after…and said I'll bet you he ends up there — 32 Thoughts (3/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 3, 2026

We know that the Avalanche, who already rely on Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson at center, really liked what Kadri brought to the table when he played in Colorado. Years have passed… but it makes sense that they would be interested in an old friend.

But we also know that the club doesn't have a ton of prospects to give up and that Cale Makar will soon be signing a contract extension. Going after Kadri and his $7 million annual salary (if there's no salary cap hold) could get in the way of the club's next contract with Makar.

Connor McDavid… to San Jose?

Connor McDavid is currently in the final year of his current contract. But before the season, he agreed to sign a contract extension… for only two years.

The message was clear: he was giving the Oilers three seasons to help him win a Stanley Cup.

Obviously, McDavid won't be traded this week. But today, on TSN 690, Pierre McGuire discussed the future of #97.

And in his opinion, there is one destination where McDavid could eventually end up if things don't work out in Edmonton: the San Jose Sharks.

It would be a huge catch, we agree.

Listen: McGuire: I can see McDavid in San Jose if things don't work out https://t.co/cLX2TaoZhJ — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 2, 2026

In San Jose, McDavid could reunite with Macklin Celebrini, with whom he tore it up in Milan. He would also join a very promising group that should come into its own in a few years.

Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, Yaroslav Askarov, and more: adding McDavid to this group would be very, very scary.

Anthony Mantha is attracting interest from other teams, but…

The Penguins really snagged a bargain when they signed Anthony Mantha last summer. The Quebec native, who barely played last year due to injuries, signed with Pittsburgh for one year and $2.5 million… and now has 21 goals and 45 points in 59 games.

He is one of the reasons behind the Penguins' great season.

And in fact, this great season puts them in a good position to be at the top of the playoff race. Sidney Crosby's absence hurts, but the Pens have a good chance of playing playoff hockey this year.

So, as David Pagnotta explains, despite the league-wide interest in Mantha, we shouldn't necessarily expect to see him leave.

If a team makes a monster offer, the Penguins will consider it… but he's likely to stay.

David Pagnotta: Re Penguins: There's a lot of interest in Anthony Mantha right now; Pittsburgh probably, unless they're getting an overpayment, might hold on to him – The Sheet (2/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 2, 2026

With Mantha becoming an unrestricted free agent, the Penguins could trade him to maximize his value. But with the club unexpectedly in a position to make the playoffs, selling would look bad for a team that wants to give Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang one last chance to play playoff hockey.

Trading him would therefore not make much sense, despite his high market value.

In brief

– Kyle Davidson attends the game between the Avalanche and the Kings.

Scouts for COL/LAK CHI GM Kyle Davidson listed

ANA NSH SJS STL OTT NYR — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) March 3, 2026

– Nicolas Roy: a target for the Oilers?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Oilers: Bob Stauffer's been on Nic Roy for a while; could be a really good fit – 32 Thoughts (3/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 3, 2026

Henrik Lundqvist celebrates his 44th birthday today.

Happy birthday to our H.H.O.F x2 (Hockey and Handsome Hall of Famer) @HLundqvist pic.twitter.com/EtSajXDfry

— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 3, 2026