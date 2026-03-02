Paul Skenes was the catcher for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Masyn Winn.

The wonderful world of baseball never ceases to amaze us!

In a candid interview, Chicago Cubs player Pete Crow-Armstrong shared an unusual anecdote. When he was playing in the under-12 category, he and his team were participating in an international tournament in Mazatlan, Mexico. During that game, he said he co-pitched a no-hitter with none other than current St. Louis Cardinals player Masyn Winn. Yes, two position players pitched such a game.

The craziest part of the story is that the catcher who had a front-row seat to the show was, believe it or not, Paul Skenes! Yes, Skenes, the best pitcher in the world, no less.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Masyn Winn once threw a combined no-hitter … And Paul Skenes was the catcher pic.twitter.com/zBjODvkpEM — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2026

Baseball is a game

Why write about this when we could be talking about a whole host of other topics? After all, we're in the middle of spring training and the World Baseball Classic officially begins on Thursday. Not to mention that a potential lockout will be hanging over our heads throughout the 2026 season.

Because when watching the video, the humble author of these lines found it beautiful to see two young Major League Baseball stars talk with such joy about their childhood memories. To pass on the history to us with stars in their eyes. Because they were proud to represent their country, but above all, they love playing baseball, and always have. Because yes, we tend to forget it, but baseball is still a game. These guys are lucky that their well-paid job is to play. Their job title is: baseball player. Ordinary people don't play at being lawyers, doctors, or French teachers. Most of them know they are lucky to earn a living from their passion. Not all of them are Anthony Rendon…

Let young people have fun

You have the proof. Once again, even. When kids are allowed to have fun when they're young, their love of baseball and sports stays with them. They grow up to be accomplished adults and athletes. They want to give back to young people in turn, because they want others to experience the wonderful youth they had.

In the anecdote, PCA, Winn, and Skenes played different positions than they do today. It's important for young people to try a little bit of everything on the field so they can develop lateral skills. This helps them understand the reality of their teammates and learn more about themselves.

In short, it's beautiful and inspiring to see the best players in the world see life through the eyes of a child, for a moment.

