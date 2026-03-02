Patrik Laine traveled with the team to California.

The Canadiens are in California and have begun preparing for their games this week.

What's on the schedule? Tomorrow, the club will face off against the San Jose Sharks. On Friday, the Canadiens will play against the Ducks, and on Saturday, Martin St-Louis's men will be in Los Angeles to battle the Kings for the win.

There was a practice today, and right off the bat, it's worth noting that Joe Veleno was not on the ice with the rest of the team. He missed practice because he is sick.

No changes were made to the lineup.

This means that Alexandre Texier was among the extra players on offense, as was Arber Xhekaj on defense. Both players were left out of Saturday's game against the Capitals, remember.

That said, it should also be noted that Patrik Laine traveled with the team and practiced today as well. He probably won't play until Friday (unless several guys are sick by tomorrow night), but he is still with the club at the moment.

That doesn't mean Laine won't be traded before the trade deadline on Friday.

But if the Canadiens were about to complete a trade, perhaps they would have asked the player to stay in Montreal. We'll have to keep an eye on his situation over the next few days because we know there's a good chance he'll be traded…

We know the guy seems to be on his way out. He slammed Marc Dumont, a member of the media in Montreal, because Dumont had criticized him on Tony Marinaro's show… and the story has been the talk of the town since this morning. Dumont responded to Laine's comment, saying he understands why Laine is angry and that he has every right to be unhappy, as Dumont mentioned in a tweet that was posted a few minutes ago:

I get why Laine was not happy with what I said. He's allowed to express his discontent. And I do own a Game Boy. So, it all works out. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 2, 2026

All this to say that Laine is still with the Canadiens, even though his situation seems to be getting more complicated as time goes on.

I really hope Kent Hughes finds a solution to this problem. Because it can't last until the end of the season…

