Nick Suzuki does not expect a big deadline from the CH

Last year, Nick Suzuki went to see Kent Hughes and explained why he shouldn't sell at the deadline.

The GM asked him for one thing: to win. That's what he and his team did. The captain carried the club on his shoulders all the way to the playoffs.

This season, such a conversation will likely not take place: both employees of the organization know what it takes to win.

However, Suzuki doesn't believe his team will make any big moves before the deadline. In an article by Arpon Basu on The Athletic, Suzuki says there isn't much room under the cap and that there is already a lot of NHL talent in Montreal. So he doesn't expect much.

The #14 says that the acquisition of Phillip Danault (much sooner rather than later) was a great addition to the team.

Despite Suzuki's comments, the club is tied to several players. But where I agree with Suzuki is that we should forget about the arrival of Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Jordan Binnington, or Sergei Bobrovsky.

I don't expect a big deadline either, but a Rasmus Ristolainen, for example, a depth player, a right-handed defenseman, or a veteran goaltender (not named Binnington or Bobrovsky) could come to Montreal.

Zach Whitecloud: a much better alternative than Rasmus Ristolainen → https://t.co/G0W6xukxCw — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 28, 2026

There is also Patrik Laine, who could change addresses. If he were to be traded and the CH had to free up several million dollars under the cap, perhaps a bigger deal would take place. Maybe.

One thing is certain: everything goes through the Finn.

According to Basu, in his article in The Athletic, the Habs won't want to pay too much, especially for a rental player. Elliote Friedman said much the same thing on Saturday. If the price is too high, the GM will pass.

Kent Hughes' plan is clear and has always remained the same: stay good in the long term and don't put all your eggs in one basket.

