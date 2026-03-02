MLB at a glance: Canada’s plan | Don’t bet against Mookie Betts
The Canada Plan
Michael Soroka and Jameson Taillon will start the first two regular season games on Saturday and Sunday.
Michael Soroka is set to start Canada's World Baseball Classic opener on Saturday against Colombia
Jameson Taillon will get the ball on Sunday against Panama
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2026
Here are the relievers who will be preparing in the meantime.
Wednesday EXH vs Phillies: Cal Quantrill; Jordan Balazovic; Matt Wilkinson; James Paxton; Micah Ashman; Phillippe Aumont; Rob Zastryzny
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 2, 2026
Prospect Tournament
Next year, it won't just be one game per organization at camp.
A new format is coming to Spring Breakout!
Complete details: https://t.co/m7YQ2UQIms pic.twitter.com/45ty2EgaJj
— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 2, 2026
Don't bet against Mookie Betts
He's feeling great.
Refreshed, refocused and ready for a rebound, Mookie Betts' new approach has him optimistic for a season where he expects his play to return to its MVP-caliber form.
“I haven't felt this way in a long time.”
More from Mookie:https://t.co/N1YT5dcGpM
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 2, 2026
Sandy Alcantara at his best?
Why not.
“We are going to see the real, true, ace-level version of Sandy.” https://t.co/PREAizJt3X
— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 2, 2026
Are the Dodgers good for baseball?
Many people have their opinions on the matter.
After back-to-back World Series wins, are the Los Angeles Dodgers good or bad for MLB?
We asked. You answered. pic.twitter.com/dQQ8tXxDlz
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 2, 2026
