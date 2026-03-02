Mini-stars: Samuel Montembeault among McDonald’s stars

Earlier this season, Samuel Montembeault starred in a McDonald's advertising campaign. The goalie had a poutine named after him… and was seen sharing the screen with Mike Chez Rona in a few commercials.

It caught people's attention at the start of the season… but the goalie's poor performance didn't help matters afterward.

But earlier today, McDonald's unveiled a new advertising campaign featuring NHL players. And for the occasion, the chain is bringing back the famous mini-sticks, featuring seven NHL star players.

Unsurprisingly, guys like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Macklin Celebrini, Sam Reinhart, and Cale Makar are featured. All of these guys played for Canada in the last Olympics… except Auston Matthews, who is, however, the captain of the Maple Leafs.

There is also a goalie in the mix: Samuel Montembeault is one of the stars featured by the company. It's likely no coincidence, given that he represented the company earlier this year.

And in fact, there are signs that suggest this decision was made a long time ago. Because the seventh player I haven't told you about yet is Quinn Hughes.

We know he was the captain of the Canucks at the start of the season… but right now, he's a Wild defenseman who won gold for the United States. He's not exactly the most popular guy in the country these days.

Keep in mind that this isn't the first time McDonald's has run an advertising campaign where fans can get mini sticks: a similar campaign took place in 2008.

This gave rise to this classic commercial.

For those feeling nostalgic, mini-sticks will be making a comeback, featuring a new generation of NHL stars.

One wonders if, at this point, the company regrets its choice with Monty, though.

