Major trade between the Lions and the Texans

The offensive landscape of the NFL has just undergone a major shakeup.

According to information reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement to trade their star running back, David Montgomery, to the Houston Texans. This strategic move marks the end of an era in Michigan, where Montgomery had established himself as a pillar of the ground attack.

In return for their powerful running back, the Lions receive a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The latter will solidify the protection in front of Jared Goff, while Detroit now seems ready to give full rein to young sensation Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery's time in Detroit has been marked by formidable efficiency. In three seasons, he racked up 2,506 rushing yards and scored 33 touchdowns. His 2023 season remains his most memorable, with a career-high 13 touchdowns. His departure breaks up one of the league's most explosive running back duos.

A crucial reinforcement for the Texans' ground attack

For Houston, this acquisition is not a luxury, but an absolute necessity. Last season, the Texans' offense suffered greatly from a lack of punch on the ground. The prolonged absence of Joe Mixon, who was sidelined for the entire year with a foot injury, left a huge void. With Mixon's future with the organization increasingly uncertain, Montgomery's arrival clarifies the pecking order.

Last year, rookie Woody Marks had to carry the load with 703 yards, a respectable performance but not enough to propel the team to the top of the AFC. With Montgomery, the Texans have acquired a veteran capable of turning short third downs into first downs and dominating in the red zone.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.