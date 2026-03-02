Just because Michael Hage is a promising young player doesn’t mean he’s going to become Robert Thomas.

For the past few hours, there has been a lot of talk about Robert Thomas and Michael Hage in Montreal. We learned from Marco D'Amico that the CH has spoken to the Blues about Thomas, but that the Blues absolutely want Hage in return for such a trade.

And we know that in Montreal, Hage is one of the club's top prospects, but also one of the most popular among the fan base.

All of this means that despite the need for a second center in town, many people do not want to see Hage leave. This is despite the fact that Nick Kypreos believes the Habs could force the Blues' hand… and Thomas ticks pretty much all the boxes for Montreal's needs.

That being said, we must not forget one thing: a prospect, however promising, remains a prospect. There is no guarantee that Hage, even if he is a very promising prospect, will eventually become the second center the CH is looking for.

And in fact, the chances are rather slim that he will ever reach the caliber of Robert Thomas. Remember: there are still serious doubts as to whether Hage will be able to play center full-time in the Bettman circuit.

And that brings me to take you back a few years, to July 2020. At that time, Scott Wheeler, a prospect expert for The Athletic, ranking of the top NHL prospects who had not yet graduated. And in fourth place on the list (which, remember, covers the entire NHL) was none other than Alex Newhook.

At the time, Newhook was seen as the successor to Nazem Kadri as the Avalanche's second-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon. Doesn't that remind you a little of the talk surrounding Hage in Montreal?

Of course, it's easy to say that many years later. And in fact, Newhook didn't turn out to be a bad player: he's doing a great job for the Canadiens… but not as the second-line center.

So I ask you: knowing what we know today, would you trade the 2020 Newhook for Robert Thomas? Especially since with Thomas, the Habs would become a real contender for the top honors.

Would the #GoHabsGo immediately become contenders if they were to land Robert Thomas? Pierre McGuire: “How can you say that Montreal couldn't go for a run?#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/dMVxpP4WzU — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) March 3, 2026

No, just because Newhook didn't become the top-6 center we thought he could be doesn't necessarily mean that Hage won't be able to. And maybe in a few years, Hage will become a player of Thomas' caliber.

But right now, the CH could have the chance to get their hands on one of the NHL's very best centers, who is only 26 years old, has two seasons of at least 80 points in the NHL, and only makes $8.125 million per year until 2030-31. The list of untouchables to get such a player must be short… and it must not include Hage. I love Hage, and his story makes it touching to think he might play for the Canadiens someday. But right now, trading him may give the Habs the best chance to win not only this year, but for many years to come. Marc Bergevin has often been criticized for “falling in love” with his players, and Kent Hughes must not repeat the same mistake with his prospects.

It's up to you to decide whether you prefer a parade or prospects.

