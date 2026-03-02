Heading to Kansas City for Anthony Richardson?

The quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts , Anthony Richardson , would be open to playing behind an established veteran in order to continue his development.

According to his agent, Deiric Jackson, the 23-year-old would not rule out a learning role behind an elite quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The goal would be to learn on a daily basis from an experienced leader and to join a stable environment that would promote his progress.

Richardson would thus be looking for a fresh start, focusing more on the quality of coaching than on an immediate starting position. After a career start marked by injuries and inconsistency, the young quarterback would now prefer a long-term approach.

Still blessed with considerable athletic potential, Richardson remains an intriguing prospect for several NFL teams. His priority would be to join an organization capable of maximizing his technical and tactical development, even if that means waiting behind a star quarterback before returning to a leading role.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.