Deadline: Kent Hughes must look at all absentees in Laval

The Canadiens are the talk of the town, just a few days before the trade deadline.

Kent Hughes undoubtedly has several options on the table, but he will have to see what makes the most sense for him. He obviously doesn't want to do anything rash.

Mortgaging the team's future should not be his priority, let's say.

But in all this, we must not forget that it's not just the Canadiens to consider: we also have to think about the Laval Rocket, which is currently missing several players, including Adam Engstrom. You might say that Jacob Fowler and Florian Xhekaj won't be out sick forever. That Laurent Dauphin has started skating again in a yellow jersey. That Xavier Simonneau is just taking it day by day.

Forward Xavier Simoneau (upper body) will need further medical evaluation. He will not practice today.

— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 2, 2026

That's all true.

That said, it's a reminder that situations like this often arise during the season. And if injuries in Montreal were to further affect the Rocket's situation… it would put Pascal Vincent in a tough spot at a crucial time.

I don't think it's absolutely necessary to add a forward to the Laval Rocket mix—although it's not completely impossible either.

After all, there's plenty of extra talent in Montreal right now.

But defensively? Without Adam Engstrom, the Canadiens/Rocket could benefit from having one more option, just in case. Will Kent Hughes find the right player to help his organization avoid trouble between now and the end of the season?

In my opinion, it's something that needs to be considered.

