CC Sabathia responds to a reporter regarding the retirement of his number

Recently, the New York Yankees announced that CC Sabathia's #52 jersey will be retired. The ceremony will take place on September 26 at Yankee Stadium.

It's strange to do this in game #161 of the season, in the middle of the playoff race… but oh well.

Sabathia had a great career in New York. He gave the Yankees credibility by signing there and helped his new team win the World Series in 2009.

We thought the California native would join a club in the West, but he chose the famous Yankees, whom he represented for 11 years. He ended his career there after signing a few contracts there.

He conquered his demons (alcohol) in New York and had some great seasons in the middle of his career, when he arrived in NY. But since it was harder at the end, people wonder if the Yankees didn't “lower the bar” by announcing the retirement of the left-handed slugger's jersey.

Journalist Phil Mushnick asked himself that very question… to which Sabathia replied that he was sorry the journalist felt that way, before reminding him that September 26 would be his day.

Ah damn Phil sorry you feel that way…see you 9/26/26 https://t.co/prEraWYWZ0 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) March 1, 2026

In 11 seasons in New York, the Hall of Famer posted a WAR of 29.4. Is that enough to have his number retired by the Bombers?

The answer is unclear. But in the eyes of the club, it's clearly enough.

One might wonder if Sabathia would have had his number retired if the Yankees had won the World Series against L.A. two years ago. We can ask ourselves these questions if we want to, since the Yankees have not lived up to their history recently.

But that won't change the Yankees' decision regarding the left-hander.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.