Blue Jays: Max Scherzer expected to pitch this week

Max Scherzer is back in Toronto. The deal is not expected to be announced until tomorrow, but MadMax is indeed back at Blue Jays camp. He pitched in the bullpen today, for those who are interested.

Max Scherzer is in #BlueJays camp. Already throwing a bullpen, already narrating (and calling) some simulated at-bats. pic.twitter.com/NPMhMKubuM — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 2, 2026

And what you need to know is that he has no intention of “taking it easy” considering the fact that he missed the start of camp. He has obviously been training in the meantime and feels ready.

So, if all goes well, we should see him pitch in his first spring training game this week.

John Schneider, who discussed his plan for the week, said that Max Scherzer is likely to pitch on Saturday in Clearwater. Nothing is set in stone, but that's how it looks right now.

Kevin Gausman (tomorrow against Canada), Dylan Cease (Thursday), Jose Berrios, and Eric Lauer (Friday) will pitch this week. And in the next few minutes, it will be Cody Ponce's turn.

Addison Barger at third base, I like that. With the regular infield at the World Classic, it's no surprise.

It should be noted that Shane Bieber still has no return date, but Trey Yesavage also doesn't know when he will pitch in a preseason game. Remember that the club wants to limit his innings early in the year and that the young player agrees with the plan to take it easy.

Trey Yesavage will throw a live BP to hitters next. Still no clear timeline for getting into a spring game. After the live BP, Jays will determine next steps. Yesavage says he's good with the slow buildup. And he's healthy. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 2, 2026

Yesavage is healthy, for those wondering.

By the way: if Scherzer is ready to start with everyone else at the end of the month, the Blue Jays will inevitably have questions to ask themselves. But that's only a few weeks away.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.