Big surprise for the Commanders, and it’s the end for Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore's time with the Washington Commanders is coming to an end.

According to information reported by ESPN, the capital city organization has officially informed the 29-year-old cornerback that he will be released next week. This decision, while significant, comes as no surprise to NFL observers, given the player's recent history.

The catalyst for this split is undoubtedly the serious injury Lattimore suffered last November. After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Week 9, the veteran was sidelined for the rest of the season. This physical setback adds to a worrying list: since 2021, the former first-round pick has been in and out of the infirmary (lacerated kidney, broken ribs, ankles), never playing more than ten games per season during that period.

Financially, this move is strategic. By releasing Lattimore before the start of the new season on March 11, Washington recovers $18.5 million under the salary cap. Already having one of the largest margins for maneuver in the league, the Eagles have the flexibility to make a splash in free agency.les-eagles-embauchent-un-ancien-quart-arrière/”> the salary cap. Already boasting one of the largest margins of maneuver in the league, the Commanders are signaling their intention to be aggressive players in the free agent market.

Internal replacements and Lattimore's legal troubles

To compensate for his departure, management is banking on youth. Two internal replacements are already under contract and ready to take over: Trey Amos, who impressed before his leg injury, and Mike Sainristil, a second-round pick in 2024 who has established himself as a starter over the past two years. This transition allows Washington to rejuvenate its defensive unit while reducing its medical risks. Unfortunately for Lattimore, his troubles are not limited to the field. The athlete is also dealing with legal issues following his arrest on January 7 in Ohio for illegal possession of a firearm. Between his physical rehabilitation and his legal troubles, the future of the four-time Pro Bowl participant in the NFL seems more uncertain than ever.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.