The Eagles hire a former quarterback

With that in mind, the team recently added an unexpected member to its coaching staff: former NFL quarterback Jerrod Johnson, who has a wealth of experience both on the field and behind the scenes.

According to several media outlets, Johnson, a former assistant coach with the Houston Texans, is now joining the Eagles' staff. Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network confirmed on X:

“Former Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the Eagles' staff. Johnson and Houston mutually agreed to part ways so he could explore new opportunities. He will now work alongside head coach Nick Sirianni and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.” Johnson briefly played for the Eagles in 2011 and has already worked with several members of the current staff.

Johnson's career is closely linked to that of the team: he previously worked with Nick Sirianni when he was offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, and also worked with Chris Kuper, the current offensive line coach, during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

After three seasons in Houston, Johnson helped develop C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 draft and former Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Stroud has had mixed results over the past two seasons, and Johnson's experience could prove crucial in reviving his career.

Johnson, the unexpected offensive asset Johnson was one of seven candidates for the Eagles' offensive coordinator position after Kevin Patullo was fired, and his expertise remains valuable. In 2024, he had already applied for the same position, but Kellen Moore, now head coach of the New Orleans Saints, was chosen. Today, with Mannion and Josh Grizzard also on staff, Johnson completes a trio of experts who aim to revive the Eagles' offense and bring new momentum to the 2026 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.