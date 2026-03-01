The best team in the Pacific wouldn’t even make the playoffs in the East.

Last year, the CH barely made the playoffs. The Calgary Flames, in the West, didn't make the playoffs, but they earned more points than the CH.

This year, the standings are much more competitive in the East than in the West.

It's so competitive (and close) that the best team in the Pacific, the Golden Knights, wouldn't even make the playoffs if they were in the East.

Vegas, which lost 5-0 to the Penguins this afternoon, has 70 points, and the Bruins, who occupy the final playoff spot in the East, have 71.

It's crazy when you think about it.

We can see that five teams currently in the playoffs in the West would not participate in the spring tournament in the East.

Looking at the standings, reversed this time, five of the six worst clubs in the league are also in the West. Three of these clubs are in Canada, by the way…

Last year, you didn't want to be in the Western Conference. This season, it's the East you don't want to be in.

Just ask the Blue Jackets, Capitals, and Senators, who would be in the playoffs if they played in the West…

East or West, three of the NHL's top five clubs are in the same division: the Central. The Avalanche, Wild, and Stars can all win the Cup. Steven Stamkos: more likely to leave Nashville this summer.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Steven Stamkos: This is more likely a summer discussion, a summer trade, but just brace yourself in case this possibility happens – Insider Trading (2/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 1, 2026

— To be continued.

David Pagnotta: Re Quinn Hughes negotiations: It's still very early; I don't think Minnesota's making that trade without having a decent idea that they have a good shot at signing him; I'd be a little bit surprised if that doesn't come to fruition – Devils Rink Report (2/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 1, 2026

— Still.

5 TIMES MORE https://t.co/jTN3RR8EML

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2026

— Nick Foligno scores his 250th goal.

Nick Foligno buries career goal 250! pic.twitter.com/4ZunWRVGvY — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 1, 2026

— Lions defeat.