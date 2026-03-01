The Alouettes made a very nice gesture.

The Montreal Alouettes recently took concrete action against bullying by visiting the Pierre-Dupuy High School, located in the Ville-Marie borough.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Pierre-Dupuy High School, located in the Ville-Marie borough.

In front of about a hundred students gathered in the auditorium, several players spoke to raise awareness among young people about the very real consequences of bullying in schools.

Football players Louis-Philippe Bourrassa, Tyrell Richards, Joshua Archibald, Cole Spieker, and Geofffrey Cantin-Arku shared their personal experiences, discussing the challenges they faced throughout their athletic and academic careers. Through their testimonials, they delivered a clear message: bullying can leave lasting scars, but it is possible to take action, ask for help, and support your peers.

The students then had the opportunity to ask questions, first about the issue at hand, then about lighter topics related to sports, discipline, and a passion for soccer. The dynamic and sincere exchange created a direct connection between the professional athletes and the young people in attendance.

A strong partnership serving young people

The visit ended with a photo and autograph session in a friendly atmosphere. This initiative was made possible thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Alouettes and the Montreal School Service Centre, which regularly collaborates with the club to promote positive values among students.

Through this community involvement, the Alouettes reaffirm their social commitment and their desire to have an impact beyond the field. The Montreal School Service Centre warmly thanked the organization for its presence and involvement.

This inspiring gesture at the dawn of the 2026 season demonstrates that leadership is expressed as much in the classroom as on the field.

