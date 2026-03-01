Taylor Swift, her house, and the Chiefs: Travis Kelce’s dilemma

Travis Kelce is thinking about his future with the Chiefs for the 2026-27 season.

Although no agreement has been reached yet, both parties are interested in working together. Kelce emphasized that he wants to leave on a positive note, unlike the 2025-26 season, which was marked by defeats.

“I'm still looking for answers,” Kelce said before the Chiefs' Christmas game, adding, “The end of this season left a bitter taste in my mouth.”

He also said his decision would depend on whether the Chiefs wanted him back, calling it “a two-way street.”

Another key factor in Kelce's thinking is his $6 million home in Kansas. His fiancée, Taylor Swift, already owns several homes in New York, Rhode Island, and Tennessee, and the couple has been spotted visiting properties in the suburbs of Cleveland, not far from Kelce's hometown. However, their Kansas home retains strong sentimental value, as it was there that he proposed, transforming her garden into a spectacular floral display.

Selling this property could also be financially complicated. According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Leawood fell by nearly 28% between December 2022 and December 2025. This decline could prompt Kelce to stay with the Chiefs and keep his home.

Some analysts, such as ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, believe it would be better for the team not to bring Kelce back, citing the quality of tight ends expected in the 2026 NFL draft. “You have to pay a player for what he's going to do, not what he's done,” he commented.

Kelce is therefore at a crossroads: continue his career with the Chiefs while preserving his home in Kansas, or turn the page and consider new opportunities, both personal and professional. His decision, expected shortly, will have an impact on his career and his private life.

