SNL: Hilary Knight and Megan Keller respond to Trump alongside the Hughes brothers

Unfortunately, both gold medals available in hockey at the Milan Winter Olympics were won by the United States.

It hurts to say it, but that's the way it is, as both the women's and men's teams beat Canada in the finals.

To celebrate, US President Donald Trump decided to invite the US men's team to the White House, and by extension, the women's team as well.

Except that the way he said it sounded very bad, as he said he didn't really have a choice but to invite the girls too, laughing.

In response, the women's team did not go to the White House, and a few of the men's players did not show up either.

And then last night, the girls added fuel to the fire when they appeared on Saturday Night Live with the Hughes brothers.

Hilary Knight and Megan Keller explained that they were originally the only guests, but that she had invited the guys so that they too could have their moment of glory.

NEW: Crowd goes absolutely nuts as Team USA female hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller are brought on stage during Saturday Night Live. The women were introduced after Team USA men's stars Jack and Quinn Hughes. “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the… pic.twitter.com/20pFB0iBwZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2026

This is a clear and direct message to the President of the United States, who showed a lack of class and respect towards the female Olympic ice hockey team.

The four gold medalists were warmly applauded as they entered the Saturday Night Live show, introduced by Connor Storrie, one of the lead actors in the popular series Heated Rivalry.

In short, it was a big jab at Trump to have both the girls and the guys invited to the show, in addition to having an actor from a series about diversity as the host.

We should be just as proud of men's achievements as women's, and not diminish the accomplishments of the women's team as Trump did with his rather disrespectful invitations.

