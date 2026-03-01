RUMOR: Part of the Noah Dobson trade to St. Louis for Jordan Kyrou

Today, the Blues will be in Minnesota to face the Wild.

Robert Thomas, who hasn't played since January 10, will make his return to the lineup. Is it a coincidence that he's returning a few days before the trade deadline? The Blues may want to put him in the shop window. Elliotte Friedman believes his chances of being traded are very high. Darren Dreger said much the same thing on Friday.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman says there is a “decent chance” that St. Louis Blues star center Robert Thomas gets moved ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline: https://t.co/onp2YlxVns — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 1, 2026

But there's also Jordan Binnington and Jordan Kyrou who could be leaving St. Louis. And coincidentally, both have been linked to the Habs in the past.

Of course, Montreal isn't the only team in the running, and a player involved in the Noah Dobson trade could go the other way in a potential trade for Kyrou to New York.

Indeed, Kashawn Aitcheson is of interest to the Blues.

Remember that Aitcheson was 17th overall in the 2025 draft and was the Canadiens' pick.

Mathieu Darche and the Islanders need some punch on offense. The forward would be a good addition to a team that is struggling offensively. Patrick Roy's team ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game.

Re #stlblues ask for Jordan Kyrou: There's believed to be strong interest in LHD Kashawn Aitcheson. Not suggesting #Isles are looking to move the 2025 17th overall pick, but that's likely the ask + pick(s). STL is also believed to have interest in Danny Nelson (2023, No. 49). https://t.co/feHs21O0st — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 1, 2026

Danny Nelson, a second-round pick in 2023, is also of interest to Doug Armstrong's Blues.

One thing is certain: St. Louis will ask for young players or draft picks in return for its forward.

In brief

– Andrew Magiapane and Robby Fabbri, among others, on waivers.

Waivers today:

Mangiapane & Regula (EDM)

Brisebois (VAN)

Fabbri (STL)

Kunin (FLA) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2026

– Note.

Today is the first day players can sign Entry Level Deals that start next season (26-27). It's also the effective date for the CBA change of the ELC max compensation limits being based on contract year, not draft year, and the new higher maximums in the CBA — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 1, 2026

– Indeed.

On Friday morning in Brossard, Adam Nicholas, director of hockey development for the Canadiens, scored on a breakaway against Jakub Dobes at the end of practice. He often flies under the radar. Yet he is an essential cog in the Canadiens' success. Often the… pic.twitter.com/Lq9LPmu1S2 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 1, 2026

– Will he bounce back?