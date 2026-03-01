MLB in brief: The Phillies didn’t want Max Scherzer | The Mets’ weakness
The Phillies didn't want Max Scherzer
He didn't fit what the Phillies were looking for: a starting pitcher who can also go to the minors.
Latest On The Phillies' Pitching Pursuits https://t.co/21VUb9xyGU pic.twitter.com/LlHoU6QsRm
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 1, 2026
Juan Soto is aiming for another ring
Obviously.
Juan Soto catches up with @mmargaux8 to discuss what he wants to accomplish next in his career:”Another World Series. Why not? That's been the main goal since day one when I signed here, to win a World Series. We're going to give it our all to win it.” pic.twitter.com/jVzLqTJgOV
— SNY (@SNYtv) February 28, 2026
The Mets' weakness
Their bullpen, according to Jeff Passan.
Jeff Passan said the Mets bullpen is a weakness this year. pic.twitter.com/Y6AuwOz785
— The Mets Newsletter (@metsnewsletter) February 28, 2026
Blake Snell won't be ready in time
No surprise here.
This has been evident for weeks. But #Dodgers Dave Roberts confirmed today the chances of Blake Snell being ready to start the season on time are “probably zero” and it is not likely he gets in a game before the end of preseason
— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 28, 2026
And one
Alex Bregman hit a home run.
Get used to it, Cubs fans.
Alex Bregman homers for the first time this spring!
(Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/KtgCfaPCtq
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 1, 2026
Battles to watch
Who will win their position in Toronto?
Stock watch on the #BlueJays‘ remaining camp battles:https://t.co/l7eSCvYqUP
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 1, 2026
Joe Ryan out
Ryan Yarbrough will take his place at the World Classic.
Joe Ryan will miss the World Baseball Classic due to a back injury. He's being replaced by Ryan Yarbrough
(via @Joelsherman1) pic.twitter.com/iDQmPc9ZP0
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 1, 2026
