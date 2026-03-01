MLB in brief: The Phillies didn’t want Max Scherzer | The Mets’ weakness

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: The Phillies didn’t want Max Scherzer | The Mets’ weakness
Credit: CBC

The Phillies didn't want Max Scherzer

He didn't fit what the Phillies were looking for: a starting pitcher who can also go to the minors.

Juan Soto is aiming for another ring

Obviously.

The Mets' weakness

Their bullpen, according to Jeff Passan.

Blake Snell won't be ready in time

No surprise here.

And one

Alex Bregman hit a home run.

Battles to watch

Who will win their position in Toronto?

Joe Ryan out

Ryan Yarbrough will take his place at the World Classic.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!