MLB in brief: The Phillies didn’t want Max Scherzer | The Mets’ weakness

The Phillies didn't want Max Scherzer

He didn't fit what the Phillies were looking for: a starting pitcher who can also go to the minors.

Latest On The Phillies' Pitching Pursuits https://t.co/21VUb9xyGU pic.twitter.com/LlHoU6QsRm — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 1, 2026

Juan Soto is aiming for another ring

Obviously.

Juan Soto catches up with @mmargaux8 to discuss what he wants to accomplish next in his career:”Another World Series. Why not? That's been the main goal since day one when I signed here, to win a World Series. We're going to give it our all to win it.” pic.twitter.com/jVzLqTJgOV — SNY (@SNYtv) February 28, 2026

The Mets' weakness

Their bullpen, according to Jeff Passan.

Jeff Passan said the Mets bullpen is a weakness this year. pic.twitter.com/Y6AuwOz785 — The Mets Newsletter (@metsnewsletter) February 28, 2026

Blake Snell won't be ready in time

No surprise here.

This has been evident for weeks. But #Dodgers Dave Roberts confirmed today the chances of Blake Snell being ready to start the season on time are “probably zero” and it is not likely he gets in a game before the end of preseason — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 28, 2026

And one

Alex Bregman hit a home run.

Get used to it, Cubs fans. Alex Bregman homers for the first time this spring! (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/KtgCfaPCtq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 1, 2026

Battles to watch

Who will win their position in Toronto?

Stock watch on the #BlueJays‘ remaining camp battles:https://t.co/l7eSCvYqUP — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 1, 2026

Joe Ryan out

Ryan Yarbrough will take his place at the World Classic.

Joe Ryan will miss the World Baseball Classic due to a back injury. He's being replaced by Ryan Yarbrough (via @Joelsherman1) pic.twitter.com/iDQmPc9ZP0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 1, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.