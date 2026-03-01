Ivan Demidov has run out of gas

Ivan Demidov is going through a rough patch.

Yes, let's just say it like it is.

The Canadiens' offensive gem has scored only two goals in his last 21 games. Two. In 21. We can talk about the 13 assists during that streak, we can point out that he continues to fill up the score sheet… but two goals in 21 games is still two goals in 21 games.

Projected over 82 games, that's a pace of seven goals. For a player marketed as an offensive dynamo, that's not much.

Ivan Demidov has only scored two goals in his last 21 games. Yes, he also has 13 assists. But two goals in 21 games is a pace of seven goals over 82 games. I know he's not a pure goal scorer. I know he's a rookie. I know he has his dry spells… pic.twitter.com/iOb2bmcurH — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 1, 2026

No one is panicking. Not yet, anyway.

We know he's not a pure goal scorer and that he's a rookie. We know that slumps are part of the learning curve in the NHL. The talent is there, the vision is there, and his hands are still as quick as ever.

But there's a difference between going through a normal slump and settling into a drought that starts to weigh on you mentally.

Demidov passes the puck a lot, sometimes too much. He looks for the perfect pass or one more fake instead of shooting. Yet his shot comes less often and with less instinct. And he has excellent instinct. So, it's not dramatic, but it is noticeable.

The good news? Because yes, there is some. Demidov doesn't cheat. He works hard and still creates multiple scoring opportunities. The Russian player forces defenders to respect him with his creativity. But above all, it's rare for him to be a passenger during a game.

The not-so-good news? He can't seem to find the back of the net.

Ivan Demidov is not in crisis. His talent is not in question. But if he wants to go from being an exciting young phenomenon to a true offensive force, he will have to adjust a few details. Shoot more. Attack the center. Simplify his game when the net opens up in front of him. On several occasions, it was even his sticks that broke when he had a golden opportunity to score. Tser, when everything goes wrong.

It's not alarming, but he's running on empty. And the next step in his development will come from there.

In bursts

– What a save!

– Interesting.

That job belongs to the catchers. https://t.co/6VSF4DQvm7 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 2, 2026

– A 20th for Matthew Schaefer.