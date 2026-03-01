“It’s embarrassing”: the Leafs may have finally hit rock bottom

Raphael Simard
In recent years, the Leafs have definitely been one of the laughing stocks of the NHL.

And just when we thought they had hit rock bottom, this season the ship really sank. Since Mitch Marner's departure, nothing has gone right, and as of today, Toronto is nowhere near making the playoffs. Moneypuck estimates the Leafs' chances of making the playoffs at 2.7%.

Toronto, which is eight points out of the playoffs, lost a second game in 24 hours last night. After looking like pee-wees the day before, Craig Berube's team collapsed against Ontario's other team, the Senators. Captain Auston Matthews was not proud of the game and said it was embarrassing, humiliating, in short, choose the word that suits you.

The Leafs have been the butt of many jokes in recent years due to their numerous first-round losses, but at least back then, they were making the playoffs.

They won't make it in 2025-2026, and the next few years don't look any better. The worst part is that they don't have their first-round pick this season, at least for now… And that pick has a 6% chance of drafting Gavin McKenna…

