“In my life, every day is Saturday” – Cole Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens gave us a magnificent Saturday night yesterday, winning a big game against the Washington Capitals in spectacular fashion.

A 6-2 victory feels good, especially on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

And, of course, once again, it was the man of Saturday night who rose to the occasion with an excellent performance against Alex Ovechkin's team.

Cole Caufield once again showed why he's called Mr. Saturday Night, leading the Habs' offensive charge. Caufield scored two goals, the first two of the game, earning him first star of the game, once again on a Saturday night.

And of course, Caufield was asked about his nickname after the game, and his response was truly excellent.

The Habs' #13 said that his life was pretty much like a Saturday every day.

Caufield says that, for him, there is no difference between a Saturday game and a game on any other day of the week.

Caufield says that, for him, there is no difference between a Saturday game and a game on any other day of the week.

The Tricolore's top scorer always performs well, but it seems that there is something special about him on Saturday nights.

In short, Caufield now has 35 goals and 60 points in 59 games, which puts him in second place among the NHL's top scorers, and in very good company.

Cole Caufield. In good company. pic.twitter.com/FyKogAxdxu — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 1, 2026

It's impressive what Caufield is accomplishing this season, as his current pace would put him just shy of the 50-goal mark with 48 goals in 82 games.

With 23 games left to play, one thing is certain: Caufield will reach the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

In short, we are fortunate to have Monsieur Samedi soir in Montreal for many seasons to come.

