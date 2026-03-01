Here’s why pitchers shouldn’t ask to review calls

As time goes by, Major League Baseball players are becoming more accustomed to the ABS system. This is the system that allows a pitcher, batter, or catcher to knock on the head if they disagree with the umpire's call (ball or strike).

The result is visible within seconds. A team can only make two mistakes per game (both in offense and defense) before losing its right to appeal.

This means that players will have to choose their moments (or be sure of their move) to request a review by tapping their helmet or cap.

Here at camp, the guys are taking chances to gauge the system a little. They want to establish benchmarks for the season—and that's the right thing to do—so they can use the system properly. And more and more, we're coming to the conclusion that pitchers can't use the system.

Orioles' Chris Bassitt on the ABS system: “From a personal level, I don't believe that pitchers should ever challenge. Just because we have too much movement.” pic.twitter.com/e0jpFMOpsn — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 1, 2026

Why am I saying this? At first, I jumped to conclusions when I read that some pitchers will never use the right to hit him in the head. But the more time passes, the clearer it becomes: pitchers should not use the ABS system.

Tarik Skubal says he probably won't challenge calls with the ABS system this year unless it's an egregious call, right down the middle. He'd rather just leave those decisions to his catchers. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 1, 2026

Unless it's an obvious pitch (which the catcher would have seen anyway…), everyone understands that catchers know better than anyone else whether a pitch is a strike or not.

A Mariners pitcher recently said that all pitchers always think they're throwing strikes when the call is close.

The catcher knows whether he caught the ball or not. The catcher is the one who catches the ball instead of being 60 feet away from the action, with his back turned due to a motion that means the pitcher is not always facing the play.

Take a look at the following play, for example. We see a pitcher calling for a strike, a catcher signaling that it's a bad idea… and a pitch that's nearly three inches away from the strike zone.

Pitchers can't see the strike zone like catchers pic.twitter.com/3Hf1H0tunt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 1, 2026

Would the Yankees' slugger have asked for a replay on such a shot? Did he just want to get his bearings? It's possible that's all it was.

But it's clear that the catcher, who knew his team had just wasted an appeal, was in a better position. And that will always be the case.

