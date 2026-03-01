Great news for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears' 2025-26 season was action-packed, and quarterback Caleb Williams played a central role in that success.

With an 11-6 record, the Bears finished first in the NFC North, even though they didn't make it to the Super Bowl. For first-year head coach Ben Johnson and Williams, it was a remarkable performance.

As the 2026-27 season approaches, Williams has another reason to be excited. After just two seasons, he is already emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in Bears history. Williams' meteoric rise under Johnson is just beginning and promises more records to come.

If Williams continues on this trajectory, he could reach a historic milestone: becoming the third-best passer in Bears history. He currently ranks ninth with 7,483 passing yards. But if he plays all 17 games next season and stays healthy, he could surpass Jim Harbaugh and move into third place all-time. Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron points out: “If Caleb Williams throws for more than 4,000 yards and finishes above 4,084, he will surpass Harbaugh and move into third place after only three seasons.”

Chicago Bears: a meteoric rise to the top

Bleacher Report analysts Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton, and Brent Sobleski recently released their highly anticipated power rankings, placing the Bears seventh in the NFL. Sobleski praised the impact of Johnson and Williams, saying that the coach “has allowed Williams to begin his ascent to elite status.” He added that Williams' talent was particularly evident late in games and that his creativity and playmaking ability now make the Bears true contenders for the title.

With these performances, the Chicago Bears are finally earning respect throughout the NFL, and Caleb Williams is establishing himself as the key to the franchise's future. The new season looks set to be an exciting one for the Windy City and its fans.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.