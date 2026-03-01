Elly De La Cruz would have liked to share the stage with Kyle Schwarber.

Last December, Kyle Schwarber signed a new five-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will earn him $150 million.

A native of Ohio, many observers expected him to head to Cincinnati to continue his career. Elly De La Cruz even ran into Schwarber when he visited the team's facilities at the end of 2025, further fueling rumors that the designated hitter would return home by joining the Reds as a free agent.

De La Cruz, the offensive engine of the Ohio team, would have loved to have had the help of a veteran like Schwarber. The latter has seen it all in 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. He certainly could have helped the Reds in their quest to climb the National League Central standings, and De La Cruz could have picked up a few tips here and there from an experienced player.

Elly De La Cruz thought Reds were going to sign Kyle Schwarber: ‘Was going to be fun' https://t.co/tzrVEsKg03 pic.twitter.com/HIOstgAX07 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 1, 2026

The Reds have a young team, and the presence of a veteran would have greatly helped the development of several members of the squad. Somewhat by default, the Reds brought back 34-year-old Eugenio Suarez, who will serve as the designated hitter in 2026. Suarez spent seven seasons with the Reds before splitting his time between Seattle and Arizona since 2022.

Eugenio Suarez is not Kyle Schwarber, and Elly De La Cruz knows that very well. It wasn't just the Reds' entourage that was surprised by Schwarber's signing with the Phillies. Bryce Harper, the veteran's teammate since he joined the team in 2022, was convinced that he would change scenery and take advantage of his free agent status to pack his bags and head to Cincinnati.

However, that was not the case, and the Phillies' number 12 will continue his work of demolishing opposing pitchers in Pennsylvania until 2030.

Since joining the Phillies, Schwarber has hit an impressive 187 home runs and driven in 434 runs. Last season was a dream year for him, as he hit 56 home runs and drove in 132 runs. The Reds could have used his offensive production, but the Phillies can't do without him either. Schwarber himself mentioned that he enjoyed his visit to Cincinnati and meeting with members of the organization, so it's not impossible that he could end his career there.

The Phillies ensured that his thoughts will remain in the Citizens Bank Park locker room for quite some time by being more generous than the Reds, who were reportedly offering Schwarber a five-year, $125 million deal.

Both teams have similar ambitions, but the Phillies have a better chance of going all the way, and a $25 million difference helps make the right decision.

