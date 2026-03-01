Cold shower for the Canadiens in the Robert Thomas case

The Robert Thomas rumor in Montreal has just been given a cold shower.

With just a few days to go before the trade deadline on Friday at 3 p.m., Elliotte Friedman calmed things down on NHL on TNT.

And his message was clear.

“A lot of people have made the connection this year between Robert Thomas and Montreal… but I'm not convinced. ” – Elliotte Friedman

Elliotte Friedman talked to the boys ahead of the deadline about the availability of some guys like Trocheck, Thomas and others Also if Edmonton is still looking for a goalie pic.twitter.com/fmdRk2lLdo — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 1, 2026

There you have it.

A fairly direct way to dampen enthusiasm about a possible marriage between the CH and Thomas.

That doesn't mean nothing is happening.

Friedman explained that conversations surrounding Robert Thomas have intensified in recent days. The Blues are very disappointed with their season and are taking calls on several key players. Thomas is reportedly one of them. But there is one major factor: he has a no-trade clause. So he has a say in the matter.

Some teams, such as Detroit and Utah, are reportedly in the mix. And that's understandable. An established center, still in his mid-20s, capable of producing like a true number one, is not easy to come by.

Especially with the deadline just hours away. Anything can change with a single phone call.

In Montreal, the need for a top-six forward is obvious. But there's a huge gap between a clear need and a realistic trade. Elliotte Friedman, who usually chooses his words carefully, clearly didn't give the impression that the Canadiens were in pole position.

And you also have to look at the context: the Blues are not forced to sell and can trade him only this summer. He is signed to a long-term contract. He is part of their core. If they move him, the asking price will be huge. We're talking about a major return, not just a depth adjustment.

Has Kent Hughes explored the possibilities? Probably.

Is there a chance it will happen? If we are to believe Friedman, we shouldn't count on it.

The deadline is approaching, and the Blues are listening. For his part, Robert Thomas is in control of his future. And for now, the Habs don't seem to be at the center of the discussion.

