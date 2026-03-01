Anthony Volpe understands fans’ frustration with him.

Anthony Volpe is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and will not be ready in time for the start of the 2026 season. This follows a disastrous 2025 season on both sides of the ball, where the shortstop posted a WRC+ of 83 and an OAA of -7, his worst to date in the Majors.

As one might imagine, this long agony unfolded amid a barrage of boos at Yankee Stadium. And the man himself understands why fans were frustrated during the American League Division Series, as the Bombers were crushed by the Toronto Blue Jays. He says he would have done the same thing to him.

I know people really care. I want them to react, I want them to cheer me on, but I don't want them to say nothing either. With the boos, I know I would do the same thing if I were in their shoes. I want them to know that I'm doing everything I can to be the best player I can be.”

Volpe's efforts to get out of this slump certainly cannot be criticized. In fact, the 24-year-old is receiving help from former Yankees shortstop and manager Bucky Dent.

I want to absorb everything I can from someone I respect so much. We talked about doing the little things on defense that I'm proud of. We had a lot of discussions. We really speak the same language, which is always nice.

Volpe's goal is to return to his 2024 standards, when his WAR of 3.1 was a career high, largely due to his 13 above-average outs (OAA) at shortstop that season.

The 2026 campaign will be Volpe's fourth with the Yankees, and it's time for things to start clicking for him. Otherwise, his future in the Bronx is more than uncertain.

