Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will have to wait before thinking about managing the Cardinals.

In 2022, Oliver Marmol became the Cardinals' manager at the age of 35. He was chosen over Skip Schumaker, another young manager who was rising through the ranks of the organization.

2022 was the year Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols worked their magic together in their final season in the Majors.

Since then, the Cardinals have been heading for disaster. A rebuilding process officially began this winter with the arrival of Chaim Bloom as head of baseball operations.

For several years now, people in St. Louis have been calling for Marmol's head, as he has been unable to lead the club to victory. And we were eager to see what the new president would do.

And now it's official: after saying he wanted to work with Marmol, he kept his word by offering him a contract extension. He's giving himself time to see if they can work well together.

Marmol was one year away from the end of his contract. Now, he's seen the Cardinals add two more guaranteed years (2027 and 2028). In 2029, St. Louis has an option on the manager.

We have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Oliver Marmol with a club option for the 2029 season. pic.twitter.com/XpXyMzULjM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 1, 2026

In the short term, we can therefore put the rumors aside.

This means that for a while, the names of Skip Schumaker, Albert Pujols, and Yadier Molina will not be circulating in town (Schumaker's name would not have been circulating, as he now manages the Rangers… but you get my point) to replace Marmol.

Remember that Pujols came close to becoming manager of the Angels in recent months, but it didn't work out. He was also considered to take the helm of the Orioles and Padres, but without success.

Molina is with the Cardinals organization (as a special assistant alongside Bloom), but many people would like to see him manage the team one day.

Future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina is hired by the St. Louis Cardinals to be special assistant to Chaim Bloom, president of baseball operations. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 21, 2026

