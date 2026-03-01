Aaron Rodgers with the Vikings?

After a 14-2 season in 2024, the Minnesota Vikings fell to 9 wins in 2025, largely due to inconsistent performance at the quarterback position.

J.J. McCarthy finished with a 72.6 rating, 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games, according to StatMuse.

The Vikings' goal for the 2026 offseason seems clear: find a quarterback who can stimulate competition and support McCarthy, rather than directly entrusting him with the starting position. One name that keeps coming up is Aaron Rodgers, who was already linked to Minnesota last year.

FS1 analyst Chris Broussard believes the Vikings are the only team Rodgers could fit in with.

“They are built to win now. Coach Brian Flores and their defense are solid, and Rodgers could complete the package,” he explained.

Broussard adds that McCarthy could benefit from a year of observing Rodgers as a backup, learning the intricacies of the position before taking the reins.

However, some experts, such as ESPN's Domonique Foxworth, caution against Rodgers returning to Minnesota. At 42, the former Packers quarterback may be reluctant to take hits and deal with the pressure of a demanding offensive system.

“He was cautious with the Steelers last year, and returning to a high-pressure environment might not suit him,” Foxworth points out.

The Vikings face a difficult decision: rely on the experience of a legendary veteran or allow McCarthy to grow by learning in the shadows. Each option has its advantages and risks, and the 2026 offseason could be decisive for the Vikings' future and their quest to return to the playoffs.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.