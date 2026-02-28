Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble will play tonight against the Caps.

The Montreal Canadiens held a practice this morning in preparation for tonight's game against the Capitals in Washington. We were obviously watching to see if Martin St-Louis would make any changes to his lineup other than his starting goalie (Jakub Dobes replacing Samuel Montembeault). And quickly, we noticed two important changes.

On offense, Zachary Bolduc will return to the lineup after being left out of Thursday's game against the New York Islanders, replacing Alexandre Texier.

On defense, Arber Xhekaj will give way to Jayden Struble.

Looking like Bolduc in for Texier vs. Caps tonight, Struble in for Xhekaj — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 28, 2026

Details to come

Overtime

Martin St-Louis is therefore stirring the pot after suffering an overtime loss on Thursday.

As for Bolduc, he will have to seize the opportunity to prove himself and quietly regain his confidence in order to remain in the lineup.