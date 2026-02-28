Zach Whitecloud: a much better alternative than Rasmus Ristolainen

In recent days, we learned that the Montreal Canadiens would be in the market for a depth defenseman.

We knew that Kent Hughes wanted to make a move before the trade deadline on March 6, but we thought he was more interested in adding offensive help than defensive help.

This is a very interesting new development, which has obviously sparked several rumors, starting with Rasmus Ristolainen.

However, these rumors were quickly quashed, as the Habs were reportedly only inquiring about the price tag for the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman.

The call didn'tlasted very long, according to Marco D'Amico. The Flyers' asking price is said to be excessive, as they expect to receive what the Boston Bruins got for Brandon Carlo's services: a first-round pick, a promising prospect (Fraser Minten), and another later pick.

This leads the Habs to look at other options, and one that would be interesting is Zach Whitecloud of the Calgary Flames, according to D'Amico.

We have this new report on the Canadiens: Gauging an add of competitiveness, size on D.

Cold water on Ristolainen.

Potential candidates at RD.https://t.co/aDBqqe4ACx — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) February 28, 2026

Indeed, as mentioned in the most recent RG Media article, Whitecloud would be a really interesting option for the CH.

At 29, the right-handed defenseman (!!) is a reliable and solid presence on a third pairing, which could benefit Martin St-Louis, who doesn't really trust Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble.

What makes Whitecloud even more interesting is his good contract, which still has two seasons left at $2.75 million per year.

Whitecloud is known for his solid defensive work, having never scored more than 19 points in a season.

In short, it's clear that Kent Hughes will look at all his options before making a trade, so this will be something to watch closely between now and next Friday.

